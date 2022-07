Several NBA teams are interested in Kevin Durant, but suitors have one prevalent concern about trading for the Brooklyn Nets superstar. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, teams couldn’t help but wonder whether they can keep Durant happy and motivated to stay with them long-term. As reported earlier, if the Nets couldn’t keep him happy despite giving in to all his demands, how can they expect him to stay and not do the same thing he’s doing with Brooklyn?

