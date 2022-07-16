NYPD seeks Manhattan swastika hate crime suspect

Police are seeking a man suspected of drawing three yellow swastikas on a Manhattan sidewalk, they said Saturday.

He allegedly scrawled the hate symbols on the sidewalk in the rear of E. 61 St. near York Ave. on the Upper East Side around 10:15 a.m. on June 23, cops said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 50-year-old, 5-foot-9 male weighing about 160 pounds, with a medium build and a salt-and-pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt with stripes and a baseball cap with the words “New York” on the front.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incidents.

As of July 10, the city had seen 343 hate crimes — a roughly 14% increase compared to the same time frame last year — according to NYPD stats. Hate crimes spiked 58% in the 19th Precinct, the scene of the swastika vandalism.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.