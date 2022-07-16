ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Inside One of the Most Expensive & Largest Homes Ever Listed in America

By Lisa Marie
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The size is just as mind-blowing as the price. Known as "The One", the Bel Air home made the claim to be the most expensive home in America when created. After all the hype, the mansion found itself heading to the auction block for a fraction of the price....

club937.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Huntington Beach

World famous and known as Surf City U.S.A., Huntington Beach has gained a big name for big waves but offers much more. Desmond Shaw gives us a rundown of the many things you can do off the Orange County coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Housing List#Cnbc#The Biltmore Estate
kpcc.org

Project Roomkey Is Ending – What Happens To The Thousands Of Unhoused People The Program Sheltered?

Project Roomkey Is Ending – What Happens To The Thousands Of Unhoused People The Program Sheltered?. Project Roomkey launched in April 2020, soon after the pandemic began. The plan was to set up temporary shelter for up to 10,000 unhoused people in hotels and motels across the city. The long-term goal was a path towards permanent housing. Now, the project is beginning to phase out. Among the 37 properties that were part of Project Roomkey, only five are left including and only a few Roomkey hotels will provide shelter through September. Those who received housing at part of Project Roomkey are left wondering what’s next for them. On July 1st, The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles housed 215 people. Now, there are only two. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority, the organization behind Project Roomkey, was supposed to give people 90 days notice before their lease was up. Some residents say that’s happening, while others disagree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Eater

A Swanky Subterranean Mexican Steakhouse Arrives on Rodeo Drive

A few months ago, Eater reported that “a mysterious Mexican steakhouse restaurant” was making its way to Beverly Hills — but details were slow to emerge. Given who’s behind the project, it may now be clear why: The Hideaway, slated to open the first week of August, is the brainchild of Hollywood party producer (and wedding planner to pop superstar Britney Spears) Jeffrey Best of Best Events, as well as co-owner and nightlife vet Sylvain Bitton of Warwick. The restaurant also has additional heavyweight Hollywood backing, seeing as both Cruel Intentions star Ryan Phillippe and ATL actor Evan Ross are among the investors at this soon-to-open nod to 1970s Baja California on the subterranean level of the Rodeo Collection at 421 N. Rodeo Drive.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jasmina Hinovic

10 Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!
LOS ANGELES, CA
EnjoySLO

Los Angeles Food & Drink Guide

Before moving to SLO County, Ray and I lived in Downtown Los Angeles for over 6 years. We had the pleasure of living at The Brewery Artist Lofts, the largest art colony in the United States. A good portion of our time off was spent eating, drinking, and attending events. This habit/passion carried over to our life on the Central Coast. LA will always be one of the special places that will be close to my heart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
Robb Report

With Covid Cases Rising, LA Is Poised to Reinstitute Indoor Mask Mandates—Including at Restaurants

Los Angelenos have been enjoying a return to indoor dining for some time now—but according to reports in the Los Angeles Times, new restrictions might be on the way. As you’re probably aware, transmission of the coronavirus is on the rise again (the new BA.5 variant is highly infectious, fueling the current wave), and if that trend continues, the new mask mandate will go into effect on July 29, including in restaurants and bars. Since last Thursday, Los Angeles County has been categorized as having “high community level” spread, which means that both transmission of the virus is high and hospitals are being affected. The CDC recommends that once a place reaches that level of spread, universal indoor public masking should occur.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy