ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are investigating a three-alarm fire in Allentown that killed a woman. The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Walnut Street.

Authorities say 40-year-old Jessica Maes died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. It took crews about an hour to knock down the fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.