EA Sports’ Madden 23 is the premier professional football video game in 2022. As ratings are slowly released, how is the new-look receiving corps looking for Kansas City?. Since 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most popular teams in EA Sports’ Madden games. The high-powered offensive blended itself for easy touchdowns and high-scoring affairs. The Chiefs certainly look different on offense this year, without wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Let’s just say the Madden 23 game creators noticed the change.

