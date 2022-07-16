ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Ray Jones, Huntsville community leader, owner of Jones Valley farm, killed in ATV crash; he was 87.

By Lee Roop
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raymond B. “Ray” Jones, Huntsville community leader and head of one of the city’s most prominent families, died Friday after an ATV accident on family land near Paint Rock in Jackson County, family members confirmed. He was 87. Jones was the patriarch of a family for...

www.al.com

Comments / 10

Wmith
3d ago

Ray was such a wonderful gentleman and friend to all. Godspeed, my friend. We will miss you so much.

Reply
4
 

