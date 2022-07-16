ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Raptors Jump Suns in Kevin Durant Sweepstakes, Vegas Says

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMaMs_0giGUIb300

The Phoenix Suns are no longer the frontrunners in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes this summer.

On the heels of the Deandre Ayton offer sheet that has made the Suns center untradable until at least January 15, Phoenix has dropped to the third most likely landing spot for Durant if the Brooklyn Nets do trade him this summer, according to MyBookie.ag.

The Toronto Raptors now sit at +275 to be Durant's landing spot if he's traded, conveying nearly a 30% chance the superstar forward lands in Toronto if he's moved. Those odds represent the second most likely, behind the Miami Heat who sit at +200, conveying a 33% chance.

Phoenix now sits at +600, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

The Suns had long been considered heavy favorites to land Durant, but Ayton's return to the team has complicated potential trade packages. Phoenix could still offer Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, along with draft picks, but so far that hasn't been enough to entice the Nets into a deal.

A deal from Miami is complicated by the fact that Brooklyn can't have Bam Adebayo and Ben Simmons on their roster simultaneously due to a strange rule that prohibits teams from acquiring two players on max rookie extensions. Miami's best offer would likely include Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and draft picks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds. The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James. Beverley: "Bron...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

A Very Famous NBA Player Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed. One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player. The veteran guard began his career with the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard's Epic Reaction After Finding Out The Portland Trail Blazers Won The Summer League Title

Sometimes you just have to enjoy the small victories in life, and Damian Lillard seems to be no stranger to that virtue. This weekend, Dame Dolla hopped on Anfernee Simons' Instagram Live session to show off some of the fun he was having during a vacation with some friends and family. At one point during filming, he discovered that his team won the Summer League championship -- which led to a pretty funny reaction.
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors Jump Suns#The Phoenix Suns#Toronto#The Memphis Grizzlies#Nets
FastBreak on FanNation

Ja Morant Quote Tweets Photo Of LeBron James

On Saturday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted a photo of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Complex Sneaker pointed out that James covered up the Adidas logo on his Drew League Jersey. Morant quote tweeted the tweet with a check mark emoji. Both Morant and James are Nike...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russ Westbrook held call to confirm commitment to each other, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are no closer to trading away star guard Russell Westbrook now than they were at the start of free agency, and while that could change before the season starts, L.A.'s stars are at least preparing for the possibility of playing together again next season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook reportedly had a phone conversation where the trio "expressed their commitment to one another" with hopes of making it work for next season, per Chris Haynes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Garnett Says He Played Hard But Wasn't A Tough Guy: "Every Player In The League Gotta Be Ready To Fight. You Ain't Gonna Survive NBA Culture If You Show A Sliver Of Weakness."

Kevin Garnett is remembered for his legendary tenacity and intensity, KG was an absolute demon on the basketball court. His dominance on both ends of the court came from his ironclad desire to be the best and win, and it often manifested itself in tough, physical plays and trash talk.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
630
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

 https://www.si.com/nba/raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy