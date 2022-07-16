Troy Bowles, Son of Bucs Coach Todd Bowles, Commits to Georgia

Troy Bowles, the son of Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, announced on Twitter he has committed to play college football at Georgia.

According to 247 Sports, Troy is the No. 2 rated linebacker, and the No. 44 overall player, in the recruiting class of 2023. Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Arizona State were Bowles’s other finalists.

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has been one of the best teams at landing and developing top tier linebacker recruits. In 2018, they landed two top three, and four top 11, linebacker recruits, including ’22 first round pick Quay Walker.

In 2019, the No. 1 overall recruit, Nolan Smith, committed to Georgia as a defensive end, but is currently one of the program’s core linebackers. That year the Bulldogs also landed Nakobe Dean, who played a key role in last season’s national championship team. From 2020 to ’22, Georgia recruited five more top 11 linebackers total out of high school.

By attending Georgia, Troy Bowles has decided to go a different path from his father. Todd Bowles played defensive back at Temple for four years before playing a successful career in the NFL.