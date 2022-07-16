ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Troy Bowles, Son of Bucs Coach Todd Bowles, Commits to Georgia

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtvhP_0giGTHkX00

Troy Bowles, the son of Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, announced on Twitter he has committed to play college football at Georgia.

According to 247 Sports, Troy is the No. 2 rated linebacker, and the No. 44 overall player, in the recruiting class of 2023. Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Arizona State were Bowles’s other finalists.

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has been one of the best teams at landing and developing top tier linebacker recruits. In 2018, they landed two top three, and four top 11, linebacker recruits, including ’22 first round pick Quay Walker.

In 2019, the No. 1 overall recruit, Nolan Smith, committed to Georgia as a defensive end, but is currently one of the program’s core linebackers. That year the Bulldogs also landed Nakobe Dean, who played a key role in last season’s national championship team. From 2020 to ’22, Georgia recruited five more top 11 linebackers total out of high school.

By attending Georgia, Troy Bowles has decided to go a different path from his father. Todd Bowles played defensive back at Temple for four years before playing a successful career in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program. Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nolan Smith
FOX Sports

Which team has the best defense in college football right now?

The 2022-23 college football season is just over six weeks away, and it's never too early to look ahead at which teams will be giving their opponents a run for their money this fall. We recently took a look at which squads boast the premier offenses, but we're switching gears...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Arizona State#Bulldogs
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Bucs 'Coaches Were Not Happy' Leonard Fournette Weighed Nearly 260 Pounds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp out of shape, weighing in at nearly 260 pounds. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times revealed Bucs coaches were not happy with Fournette's conditioning. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when [Fournette] didn’t participate...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Miami 5-star commit OL Francis Mauigoa at UA Next Future 50

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and IMG Academy five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa at the UA Next Future 50 on Saturday. Mauigoa, the No. 9 overall player and top-ranked offensive tackle according to the 247Sports composite rankings, took home the winner of the Big Man Challenge at the event, which featured drills and 1-on-1 competitions.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Brady Quinn names surprise sleeper in Big 12 for 2022 season

Former Notre Dame quarterback and current college football analyst Brady Quinn went on CBS Sports HQ, where he delivered a surprising sleeper team for the Big 12 in 2022. “The one surprise team to me that’s most interesting is Kansas State,” said Brady Quinn. “I think when you look at Adrian Martinez, their quarterback who is a transfer out of Nebraska, things never really worked out after you saw the early success that he had there. But, he wants to join Chris Klieman.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy