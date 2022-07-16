ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC man steals cash register after climbing through Dunkin’ drive-thru window

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqR2B_0giGTBSB00
Robbed: New York City police said a man crawled through a drive-thru window at a Dunkin' in Queens and stole a cash register. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

New York City police are looking for a man who stole a cash register at a Dunkin’ restaurant by crawling through a drive-thru window.

In a tweet, the NYPD said the burglary occurred Wednesday at about 1 a.m. in the restaurant, located in the Maspeth neighborhood of Queens.

Police said the man used a crowbar to open the drive-thru window and then crawled into the restaurant, WPIX-TV reported. The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the man crawling through headfirst.

Once inside, the man grabbed the cash register and fled the building, police said.

An online listing for the location indicated that it was open at the time of the break-in, but no injuries were reported, WPIX reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Video: NYPD horse helps corral Midtown thief

Body camera video shows an NYPD mounted unit cop help rustle up a suspect thief, authorities said. (New York Daily News Exclusive) Cue the “William Tell Overture:” An NYPD mounted unit cop and his trusty steed helped corner a crook who robbed a Midtown vendor selling sunglasses, the Police Department said Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Maspeth, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Known gang member killed in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police said a 31-year-old gang member was killed just before midnight July 15. The victim, identified as Queens resident James Thrower, was near the intersection of Teller Avenue and East 162nd Street when he was approached by another man. That man proceeded to argue with Thrower, and eventually took out […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless man stabbed to death in Grand Army Plaza

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the murder of a homeless man early Monday in Grand Army Plaza in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn. The 911 came in at about 2:30 a.m. for the incident. New York City Police Department officers found 37-year-old Miguel Andrews unconscious and unresponsive....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man confesses to fatal stabbing after random hookup in Prospect Park

A Yonkers man confessed to fatally stabbing a homeless man after a random sex hookup in Prospect Park early Monday, police sources said. Anthony Dejesus, 28, called 911 at 2:30 a.m. allegedly admitting he knifed his partner in an area called the Vale of Cashmere — known as a cruising spot. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found clinging to life with stab wounds to his arms and upper body. Medics rushed ...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Register#Nypd#Drive Thru#Wpix Tv#Dm#Cox Media Group
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn ‘gang member,’ 17, caught with two loaded handguns in Bayonne

A 17-year-old from Brooklyn described as “a known gang member” was caught with two loaded handguns with hollow point bullets in Bayonne last week, police said. The juvenile, 17, of Brooklyn, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons and devices, two counts of possession of a weapon unlawful purpose, and two counts possession of a handgun, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

One woman dead, man in critical condition following two NYC crashes

One woman was killed and a man was clinging to life following two separate crashes across the city within a three-hour span, police said Tuesday. The first crash happened just before 12 a.m. Monday when a Jeep with New York plates plowed into a 29-year-old man crossing E. 169th St. and College Ave. in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx, police said. EMS rushed the man to Lincoln ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTAJ

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside New York home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Motorcyclist strikes pedestrian in Harlem, both hospitalized

A motorcyclist struck a pedestrian on a Harlem street, police said Monday. The 37-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital. The pedestrian, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was in stable condition at the same hospital. The collision happened at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday when the motorcyclist, heading north on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., struck ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman who allegedly stabbed bodega worker Jose Alba will not face charges: DA’s office

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Weeks after a deadly encounter inside a Washington Heights bodega, Jose Alba showed injuries he suffered during the incident. The unidentified woman who allegedly caused those injuries will not be charged, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told PIX11 News Tuesday. Victim Austin Simon’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed Alba during a July 1 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx shootings: Mom, daughter shot in convenience store; woman walking dog shot nearby

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two women and a teenage girl were shot in separate incidents just minutes apart in the Bronx on Sunday night, police said. All three victims likely were unintended targets, officials said. In the first shooting, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg as she walked her dog near Bristow and Jennings streets around 8:45 p.m. She saw a white car going north on Jennings Street from which the bullet may have come. The woman was not likely to die, police said.
BRONX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy