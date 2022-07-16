ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

One dead after multi-vehicle accident in Aurora

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJOrO_0giGR74w00
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

One person was killed during a three-vehicle accident in north Aurora on Saturday morning.

Authorities initially said the crash occurred in Denver, however, authorities later determined it happened in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Denver police responded to the area of East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle accident, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said.

One motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to a local hospital, the spokesman said.

Police said motorists around the crash site should expect delays for several hours.

The investigation has been taken over by APD and is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

At least 1 dead in Denver crash near I-25

Denver police on Tuesday were investigating a crash that left at least one person dead. The crash occurred overnight at West Sixth Avenue near the offramp to Interstate 25, according to the Denver Police Department. Additional information was not available Tuesday morning as police continued to investigate the crash. The...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police investigate fatal crash

A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Aurora on Monday left one person dead. The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. at South Havana Street and East Evans Avenue, Aurora police said. The motorcycle was headed north on Havana, and the car was turning left onto Havana from a...
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

Man dies after crash on 6th Avenue in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on eastbound 6th Avenue at the offramp to Interstate 25 before 3:45 a.m. DPD said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Police said one of...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
County
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Deadly semi crash blocks I-25 at 6th Ave in Denver Tuesday morning

One person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tuesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, the semi-truck was eastbound on W 6th Ave at the offramp for I-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In a follow-up tweet, DPD confirmed, "One of the occupants was declared deceased on scene" No other vehicle were reportedly involved in this crash.The ramps were back open, and the crash was cleared just before 10:20 a.m.  Copter4 was above the seen beginning at 6 a.m. when the crash was still blocking traffic.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wayward tire flies into windshield injuring 1 person

One person suffered serious injuries when a wheel bounced on I-25 in Denver and hit an innocent victim's car windshield.The flying debris happened in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue on July 2, according to Denver Police. Officers say the wheel bounced on the highway and tore through the victim's windshield. The driver left the scene.Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Police Dept#Traffic Accident#Pena Boulevard
FOX31 Denver

Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run at Colfax and Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are working to identify a driver and a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run at Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. According to the Denver Police Department, a pedestrian was struck after crossing Colorado Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. on June 18. At the intersection of...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman killed in shooting in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Friday night. Officers responded around 11:39 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of Xenia Street. That's located a few blocks south of the street's intersection with East Colfax Avenue. The victim, identified as...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Denver Gazette

Denver police seek tips in Xenia Street shooting

Denver police are asking the public for help as they investigate the shooting death of 47-year-old Ma Kaing, who was killed Friday night in the 1300 block of Xenia Street. Authorities ruled her death a homicide. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Suspect arrested in deadly Castle Rock stabbing

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing that occurred behind a business in Castle Rock. On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Castle Rock Police Department received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred in a strip mall near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place. The strip mall is home to multiple businesses including Parry’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and a Dollar Tree.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Investigation ongoing as Denver police shoot, wound suspect; 5 others hurt

The man shot by Denver police officers late Saturday night early Sunday morning was no stranger to law enforcement. In 2017, Jordan Waddy was sentenced to five years behind bars after a person was killed in a marijuana deal. Waddy did not have a gun then and cooperated with authorities, but at 20th and Larimer Streets, as the bars let out early Sunday morning, police say he did have a firearm. "A gun was recovered, we stated that in the statement and a person was charged with felony menacing," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.During a fight, police say they saw...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Dillon Reservoir drowning victim identified as 25-year-old Englewood man

The Summit County coroner identified the body recovered Saturday from the Dillon Reservoir as Miguel Mendez, 25, of Englewood. He is presumed to have drowned, the Summit County Coroner’s Office said in a statement, but the office was still waiting on an autopsy for confirmation as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Westword

Eight Weekend Shootings in Denver — Two Involving Cops

The Denver Police Department registered two officer-involved shootings during the first half of 2022 — the first on March 2, the second on June 4. But that total has now more than doubled, with three officer-involved shootings over the five-day period between July 13 and July 17. Two took place over the weekend, when there were a total of eight shootings within Denver city limits.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

One dead in violent collision near Peña Boulevard

One person was killed Saturday when three vehicles crashed on East 40th Avenue near the Peña Boulevard interchange.Two people were taken to hospitals and a third drove to a hospital on their own, according to a police department spokesperson.A fifth adult involved in the accident refused medical care at the scene. Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 11:45 a.m. However, it was eventually determined the accident occurred in the Aurora Police Department's jurisdiction, APD's Faith Goodrich said. According to APD's investigators, a Toyota RAV4 ran a red light while eastbound on 40th. It struck a Jeep traveling northbound on North Airport Boulevard. A woman who was a passenger in the RAV4 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The third vehicle, a Subaru sedan that was facing westbound on 40th, sustained minor damage. 
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy