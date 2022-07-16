One dead after multi-vehicle accident in Aurora

(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

One person was killed during a three-vehicle accident in north Aurora on Saturday morning.

Authorities initially said the crash occurred in Denver, however, authorities later determined it happened in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Denver police responded to the area of East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle accident, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said.

One motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to a local hospital, the spokesman said.

Police said motorists around the crash site should expect delays for several hours.

The investigation has been taken over by APD and is ongoing.