Teenager dies after being stabbed in neck as he sat in parked car

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death while sitting in a parked car in Lewisham .

The Metropolitan Police was called shortly before 4.50am on Saturday after the victim arrived at a south London hospital with stab wounds to his neck.

The teenager later died at hospital. Enquiries are ongoing to inform his next of kin.

Detectives believe he was stabbed while sat in a parked car in Beckenham Place Park at about 4.40am.

A crime scene remains in place as the investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

The Met is appealing to anyone that was in the park or those who might have captured the attack on doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Chris Wood said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the young man’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are working around the clock to establish exactly what happened.

“It is possible that the events surrounding this incident were captured on doorbell or dashcam footage. I would urge anyone in Beckenham Hill Road and the surrounding streets to check their devices for any footage.

“We are especially keen to trace anyone else that was in the park at the time. Please take a look and call us if you have recordings of any vehicles or people acting suspiciously in the area. It is vital that we establish what happened to this young man.”