Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Reveals Why He Likes Playing in Anaheim

The Dodgers kicked off the first of a short two-game series on Friday night in Anaheim against the Angels. This is the second time the two squads have squared off with the first meeting being back at Dodger Stadium earlier this season. Before Friday’s game, Kirsten Watson caught up with Freddie to talk about the Freeway Series.

"I’m really looking forward to playing those two games in Anaheim with pretty much everyone that lives in California that’s family of mine is going to be there. So it will be exciting.”

Freddie of course is a Southern California native who grew up in Orange County. Freeman played his high school ball at El Modena High School, 4.4 miles due east of Angels Stadium.

So getting the opportunity to play even closer to home than he usually does at Dodger Stadium must be an exciting moment for him and his family. Especially since he hasn't had the opportunity that much so far in his career.

“I haven’t played in Anaheim since I was a rookie. I broke my wrist in ’17 when I was supposed to play there, and then Spring Training this year, I got sick. So I’m just trying to make it through that series because it feels like there’s a lot of things that doesn’t want me to play 10 minutes from where I grew up."

Well, Freddie definitely got to play on Friday as he and the Boys in Blue exploded for 9 runs to help support Clayton Kershaw and his 7 perfect innings. Freeman alone contributed to RBIs in the game, one with an RBI single and the other off of a sacrifice fly.

While it wasn't the biggest offensive output from the 32-year-old first baseman, the snubbed All-Star has been red hot as of late and a big piece for the Dodgers this season.