ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA Women's Euros: Spain Beat Denmark To Set Up Quarter-Final Against England

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lTbA_0giGQIjt00

Spain, who needed only to avoid defeat, beat Denmark 1-0 thanks to a late header from Marta Cardona.

Pre-tournament favorites Spain will meet England in a heavyweight quarter-final at UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Hosts England qualified from Group A with maximum points after scoring a record-breaking 14 goals and conceding none in their first three games.

Spain's route to the knockout round was slightly less straightforward.

After kicking off with a 4-1 win over Finland, Spain lost 2-0 to Germany.

That defeat meant that Spain went into Saturday's final Group B game against Denmark needing at least a draw to qualify.

Spain dominated possession against Denmark but were made to sweat before Marta Cardona headed home a 90th-minute winner to secure a 1-0 victory.

Marta Cardona celebrates with her teammates after scoring the winning goal for Spain against Denmark in their Group B clash at UEFA Women's Euro 2022

IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

England and Spain will meet at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Lionesses will be hoping to have head coach Sarina Wiegman back in the dugout on Wednesday after she missed Friday's 5-0 win over Northern Ireland due to a positive COVID test.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Robert Lewandowski reveals the real reason why he left Bayern Munich for Barcelona

In a move that was long-awaited, Barcelona and Bayern Munich officially agreed to terms over the transfer of Robert Lewandowski on Saturday. The two powerhouse clubs reportedly reached an agreement on a €45 million transfer deal coupled with €5 million in add-ons for the veteran striker, who had a mere one more year left on his contract with the Bundesliga powerhouse. More so, the Polish international came to terms with Barca on a three-year deal that includes an option for another year.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Turkey warns it can 'freeze' Sweden, Finland's NATO process

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey can still “freeze” Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO unless the two countries take steps that meet Ankara’s security demands, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday. Last month, Turkey lifted its objection to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance but warned that it would block the process if they fail to extradite suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016. The Nordic countries’ accession still needs to be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members and Turkey’s parliament could refuse to ratify the deal. “I would like to remind once again that if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfill our conditions, we will freeze the (accession) process,” Erdogan said in a televised addressed following a Cabinet meeting. “Our stance on this issue is very clear. The rest is up to them.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marta Cardona
Person
Sarina Wiegman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uefa Women S Euros#Uefa Women S Euro 2022#Group#Imago Pa Images
People's Needs

A terrible fire is coming towards Germany

Germany, a Central European country, is now on fire. According to the forecast of the German Meteorological Department, the temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country on Tuesday. However, temperatures in Germany have been around 30 degrees Celsius for several days. But it will gradually increase from Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Germany
The Independent

Belgium beat Italy to reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals

A tournament that began in embarrassment for Italy ends in unhappy underachievement. Quarter-finalists in the last World Cup prop up Group D in Euro 2022, winless and at times hapless. Their competition started with the concession of five goals in the opening half against France. It brought them a solitary point and culminated in defeat to Belgium.Yet a low for Le Azzurre represented a historic high for the Belgian Red Flames. The euphoric scenes at the final whistle signified that this was their finest day in the European Championships. Just a second ever win booked them a maiden spot in...
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

England take on Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 tonight as the knockout stages of the competition kick off in Brighton.The Lionesses enjoyed a record-breaking group phase as they won all three of their matches and scored 14 goals in the process.It was highlighted by a stunning 8-0 demolition of Norway and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be full of confidence as they face the pre-tournament favourites Spain.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsLa Roja are vulnerable, however, and only squeezed through to the knockout rounds after a nervy 1-0 win over Denmark.Here’s everything you need to know...
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Spain predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsEngland qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and...
SOCCER
BBC

Euro 2022: Your experiences of the tournament in England

The group stages of Euro 2022 are over and what a spectacle it has been. There have been plenty of goals, city-centre takeovers and carnival atmospheres across the nine stadiums that have hosted matches, while attendance records are being shattered. We asked you to send in your experiences of a...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Devastated Bonansea rues missed chances following Italy’s European exit

Unfortunately for Italy’s women team, the European Championship turned out to be a major letdown for the whole nation. Football fans around the peninsula held high hopes on Milena Bertolini’s girls, as women’s football has been making bounds and leaps in the country in the last few years.
SOCCER
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy