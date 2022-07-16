UEFA Women's Euros: Spain Beat Denmark To Set Up Quarter-Final Against England

Spain, who needed only to avoid defeat, beat Denmark 1-0 thanks to a late header from Marta Cardona.

Pre-tournament favorites Spain will meet England in a heavyweight quarter-final at UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Hosts England qualified from Group A with maximum points after scoring a record-breaking 14 goals and conceding none in their first three games.

Spain's route to the knockout round was slightly less straightforward.

After kicking off with a 4-1 win over Finland, Spain lost 2-0 to Germany.

That defeat meant that Spain went into Saturday's final Group B game against Denmark needing at least a draw to qualify.

Spain dominated possession against Denmark but were made to sweat before Marta Cardona headed home a 90th-minute winner to secure a 1-0 victory.

Marta Cardona celebrates with her teammates after scoring the winning goal for Spain against Denmark in their Group B clash at UEFA Women's Euro 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

England and Spain will meet at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Lionesses will be hoping to have head coach Sarina Wiegman back in the dugout on Wednesday after she missed Friday's 5-0 win over Northern Ireland due to a positive COVID test.