ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Acquire Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling from Canadiens in Exchange for Mike Matheson

By Nicholas Brlansky
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 3 days ago

It's been a busy day on the blue line for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins have acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Earlier in the day, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall swapped John Marino for Ty Smith of the New Jersey Devils and a third-round pick.

Matheson departs after two seasons with the Penguins, in which he scored 47 points (16-31) in 118 regular season games. The 28-year-old defenseman's mercurial style provided endless entertainment when he was on the ice that both helped and hurt the Penguins at points. His skating and offensive ability molded well with defensive coach Todd Reirden's aggressive game plan on the back end.

Petry has been on the Canadiens trade block for the better part of the past year due to a sizeable salary cap hit of $6.25 million over the next three seasons. The large contract also includes a modified no-trade clause, meaning Petry can submit a list of 15 teams he doesn't want to go to if the Penguins choose to move on from him in the future.

The 34-year-old blueliner is coming off a down year, playing on the worst team in the NHL last season. Petry finished the year with 27 points (6-21) in 68 games while collecting the worst underlying numbers he has had in over six seasons.

Poehling, on the other hand, is a young depth forward who has struggled to gain a footing with the Canadiens organization. At 6'2" and 198 pounds, Poehling will bring size and an underdeveloped skillset to the Penguin's bottom six.

The 23-year-old forward had a memorable NHL debut during the 2018-19 season. He scored a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs before winning the game for the Canadiens in the shootout.

While the Penguins still have nine NHL-caliber defensemen on the current roster, Hextall believes another trade doesn't necessarily need to be made before the season begins. With two months until the start of training camp, Kasperi Kapanen and Kasper Bjorkqvist remain the only Penguins unsigned restricted free agents. The Penguins now have $1.96 million in salary cap space with 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goalies on the roster.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Penguins

What Does Ryan Poehling Bring to the Penguins?

The Pittsburgh Penguins reshaped the defensive makeup of their team with the additions of talented youngster Ty Smith and the rock solid Jeff Petry. Management's priority this off-season was clear: retain their top players, add some size on the back end, and run it back. While this plan continues to shake out, the forward depth shifts to the top of the list as the new highest priority. The Penguins are still searching for impact players to fill out their lineup. Is there a chance that newly acquired forward Ryan Poehling can step up?
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Pickering off to fast start with Penguins

No. 21 pick in 2022 Draft signed three-year contract Saturday, preparing for training camp in September. Owen Pickering understands the expectations that come with being the first defenseman drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round in a decade. Prior to selecting the 18-year-old with the No. 21 pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Set to Become Oldest Team in the NHL

The resurgence of the Pittsburgh Penguins as cup contenders in the mid-2010s depended on skill and speed. A factor in that shift was the insurgence of young talent from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins of the AHL. No such cavalry is coming for next year's team, leaving the Penguins with the oldest roster in the NHL.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Have the Makings of a Playoff-Ready Fourth Line

When the Vancouver Canucks decided not to extend qualifying offers to Juho Lammikko and Matthew Highmore, it signalled that the team would have a new fourth line in 2022-23. To potentially replace them, general manager Patrik Allvin signed Curtis Lazar to take over as its pivot and Dakota Joshua as the heavy physical presence to deter opponents from taking liberties on stars like Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. At least, that’s how it looks on paper right now. As we all know, things could change as the offseason continues to unfold.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Assessing Red Wings’ 2022 Free Agency Moves

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, Delaney Rimer and Rob Klein are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Reirden
Person
Ryan Poehling
Person
John Marino
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Mike Matheson
NHL

Flyers Sign Isaac Ratcliffe to One Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Isaac Ratcliffe to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $813,750 for the 2022-23 season, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Ratcliffe, 23 (2/15/1999), split time with the Flyers and their American...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh Penguins: The newest players speak for the first time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have been busy in recent days, signing their first-round draft pick, Owen Pickering, as well as making moves to bolster their NHL roster ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. GM Ron Hextall recently traded defensemen John Marino and Mike Matheson and brought in veteran right-handed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pierre-Luc Dubois Has Jets & Cheveldayoff in a Bind

From future captain candidate to potential cancer in need of removal. That’s the trajectory Pierre-Luc Dubois has taken over the past month, ever since he made it clear he has no intention of signing long-term with the Winnipeg Jets and wants to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exchange#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New Jersey Devils
Sportsnaut

Color commentator Eddie Olczyk leaves Blackhawks for Kraken

Longtime Chicago Blackhawks color commentator Eddie Olczyk has left his role with the team. After Olczyk’s contract with the team expired, the veteran broadcaster and former Blackhawks player has chosen to join the Seattle Kraken in the same capacity. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Olczyk’s contract with the team...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Predicting Jan Rutta's Role with the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent the past week reworking their blue line, bringing in three new faces on the back end. Jan Rutta signed on the opening day of free agency last week to a three-year contract worth $2.75 million per season. Rutta brings versatility to the Penguin's blue line,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumours: Petry, Dubois, Pitlick & More

Going into the offseason, Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes had a huge task ahead of him. He needed to make a splash at the 2022 Draft in Montreal and shed cap space to sign free agents (FA) and his unsigned players through entry-level contracts and restricted free agents (RFA). He did almost all of these things plus got good value on a player who wanted out of town. Here is a look at the news and rumours from this week.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
844
Followers
267
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy