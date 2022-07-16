Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on drug charges in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency says record checks also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter that “there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”

“We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly,” he said.

Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

The rapper is one of the artists on the lineup for the Rolling Loud Festival 2022, which starts next Friday. He is scheduled to perform on July 24.

Black has sold more than 30 million singles and has had several massive hits including his most recent “Super Gremlin,” which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 this year and a remix was released earlier this year by DJ David Guetta.

Other smash hits by Black include “Zeze,” “No Flockin’” and “Roll in Peace.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.