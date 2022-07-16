ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Three People Injured After Car Hits Tree and Shuts Down Rt. 55

By Boris
 3 days ago
Police have revealed why Route 55 was completely shut down in both directions for the entirety of the morning commute on Wednesday. There were huge backups in Dutchess County yesterday morning after a large section of Route 55 was closed to traffic from the overnight hours through late morning. Traffic was...

