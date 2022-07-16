Three People Injured After Car Hits Tree and Shuts Down Rt. 55

State Police arrested a Monticello couple for burglary and robbery. On July 15, 2022, at 2:36 a.m. State Police Liberty were contacted by Sullivan County 911 Center for a report of a robbery on Old Liberty Road in the town of Monticello. Troopers arrived at the location and spoke with the victim, who stated that he was in his home when he heard a knock at the door. Upon opening the door, he noticed a female who was asking for help, at that moment a male subject pushed his way into the residence carrying a machete in one hand and a pocketknife in the other hand. The suspects demanded money from the victim. He was robbed of $110 that was in his pocket, his cell phone, and the keys to his 2008 Ford F-150. Prior to leaving the residence, the male struck the victim in the arm with the machete causing a laceration, both suspects then fled the area in the stolen pick-up truck. The suspects were described by the victim as a black male wearing all black clothing and a face mask covering half of his face and a white female wearing a white t-shirt.

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO