Berkeley, CA

Fictiv Donates $10,000 in Parts for UC Berkeley’s Formula SAE Electric Race Vehicle

By Adam Sinclair
 3 days ago
Fictiv, the leader in high-quality, on-demand manufacturing recently congratulated Formula Electric at Berkeley, the electric vehicle team at the University of California, Berkeley, for successfully participating in the Formula SAE (formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers) Electric Vehicle Competition, which is part of the largest student engineering competition in the world....

BERKELEY, CA
