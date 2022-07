The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that repairs to the Mahantango Creek covered bridge in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County, and the implementation of a detour associated with those repairs have been postponed until Aug. 1. PennDOT said it delayed the start of work because it has yet to receive some materials needed for timber repairs, a press release said.

