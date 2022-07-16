ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Vavrosky Art Show Hits Moline July 16 and 17

By Tristan Tapscott
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Support a local artist Miranda Vavrosky by attending this art show...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Iowa And Illinois Libraries Launching a Summer Library Trail Guide

Participating Libraries will have trail guides available for patrons to take and begin discovering the amazing resources that QC community Libraries have to offer. Each guide will have spaces for patrons to receive a stamp at participating Libraries for a chance to win a grand prize at the end of the summer. Once patrons have visited as many Libraries as possible, they will return their guide to their Library to be entered into the drawing.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

‘A match made in heaven’: Former Clinton church to house new brewery

Three vacant churches in Clinton will be resurrected by Great Revivalist Brew Lab (GRB) of Geneseo, to create Clinton’s first craft brewery. Owner Richard Schwab will renovate the building at 238 4th Avenue South (former Bethel AME Church) for the brewery, 311 S. 3rd Street would be used for a conference area/event space, and the exterior of 303-307 S. 3rd Street would be restored and the inside would provide storage. Schwab has said if they could obtain the alleyway, the brewery would have an entire compound.
CLINTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Moline, IL
Entertainment
City
Moline, IL
Sioux City Journal

Humorous video by Moline retirement village goes viral

A humorous video produced by Overlook Village Senior Living, 941 6th St., Moline, has gone viral and produced an unlikely star as a result. Betty Loose, 93, a resident of Overlook Village, filmed the video in the bathroom of her residence where she is seen standing in front of her shower curtain.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded about 8:36 p.m. Monday to Sylvan Island for two boys who reportedly had fallen into the Mississippi River, according to a media release. According to firefighters, the 11- and 16-years-old boys were reported to have been fishing along the shores of...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Project NOW Forms Monthly Support Group For Families And Friends Of Incarcerated

A new monthly support group is being formed in Rock Island for families and friends of those incarcerated. The group is called 1 By 1 Foundation and its founder, Deacon Tim Granet, is inviting anyone who has a loved one behind bars to attend the first meeting—see attached flyer. The meeting is being held Saturday, July 23 from 9 to 11 am at St.Pius Catholic Church (McCarthy Hall) in Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
B100

Davenport’s Truck-Eating Bridge Just Had Another Snack

Davenport's infamous truck-eating low clearance bridge has earned its nickname yet again. Every city has stuff it's known for and Davenport has the honor of being known for the truck-eating railroad bridge at 5th & Brady/Harrison. The flashing lights, the low clearance sign, none of it can curtail the trucks that the railroad bridge inevitably feasts on.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Www#Https
ourquadcities.com

Davenport gas station sells gas for $2.38 Tuesday afternoon

Hundreds of people got a break from high gas prices Tuesday when a Davenport gas station lowered its price to $2.38 per gallon. The Big 10 Mart on the corner of West 53rd and North Pine Streets changed its price from $3.99 per gallon to $2.38 just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, drawing in over 200 vehicles in just a two-hour span. Nearly 100 people lined their vehicles up to wait for the cheap gas before the price even changed, stretching down North Pine Street and around the corner to West 54th Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After two and half years since its creation, Kinna’s House of Love hosted a grand opening Saturday for its own area, Kinna’s Corner at the Lincoln Center in Davenport. The corner will host coat drives and classes informing parents on how to detect signs of...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Teen rescued after entering river to save boy

A teen was rescued from the Mississippi River in Moline on Monday. It happened around 8:36 p.m. near Sylvan Island. The Moline Fire Department responded to a report of two male juveniles in the river. The juveniles, ages 11 and 16 years old, were reportedly fishing along the shores of...
MOLINE, IL
104.5 KDAT

Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
wvik.org

Moline River Drive Closed for Two Months

The city says River Drive will be closed to through traffic between 34th and 41st streets. But all businesses will be open and accessible during the construction project. Moline says drivers should use the alley south of River Drive to access businesses. In addition, a detour to 4th Avenue (Illinois...
QuadCities.com

A “Disaster!” Hits Rock Island July 22

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the ‘70s take center stage in Broadway’s side-splitting homage to classic disaster films in “Disaster!” opening July 22 at Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island!. ​It’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Truck-eating bridge strikes again

The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady streets, Davenport, struck again about 3:15 p.m. Monday. Several squad cars and officers were in the area after the crash sheared off part of the top of the truck. Debris was scattered near the truck. Police said there were no injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

50 years since circus elephant’s tragic death in Oquawka

OQUAWKA, Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Henderson County town, commemorated a circus animal on Sunday, 50 years after a storm took her life. In 1972 after a traveling circus came to Oquawka, Illinois, Norma Jean, an Asian elephant was struck by lightning and killed. Organizers said there was no better...
OQUAWKA, IL
KWQC

Davenport Central student makes Broadway stage debut

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -She may be young, but her talent has already propelled her onto a New York City stage. Davenport Central’s Emily Winn---who will be entering her sophomore year--very recently made her exciting Broadway stage debut. She shares her inspiring story about the accomplishment and and the hard work it took to get there.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Motorcyclist transported from scene Tuesday evening

A motorcyclist was transported by ambulance from the scene after a crash about 7 p.m. Tuesday on Ben Butterworth Parkway, Moline. The crash, police said, is still under investigation. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. We do not know whether the man’s injuries were severe. We will stay in...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Woman escapes house fire Tuesday afternoon

An East Moline woman escaped injury after her home caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire started in the front room of the house in the 3300 block of Kennedy Drive. The initial call was at 2:08 p.m., firefighters said. The woman managed to get out and was taken by police...
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy