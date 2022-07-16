Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic cites familiarity and fit as he commits to Iowa State

Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic announced his commitment Saturday evening to Iowa State to continue his basketball and academic career.

The 6-foot-8 rising senior for the Pirates chose the Cyclones from a list of six schools announced Thursday as finalists, also including: Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA and Virginia. An instant connection with fellow Milwaukee native and Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger was one of the deciding factors in Momcilovic committing to the Cyclones.

"He really showed early-on he wanted me. He invested time, he never wavered," Momciolovic said, citing around half-a-dozen visits by Otzelberger over the course of his recruitment. "We built a strong relationship from the beginning, and still have it going obviously now."

Along with the connection with Otzelberger and his staff, Momcilovic added that the fit and course of the program encouraged him in his decision. The Cyclones' dramatic turnaround from a two-win team in 2020-21 to earning a Sweet 16 appearance this past season under Otzelberger gave the young recruit the impression of a program on the rise. He also saw a hole on the Iowa State roster for a 'big wing' that he hopes to compete for from his first day on campus.

"The opportunity and fit, just knowing I can go into college right away and have an opportunity to either play right away or just make an impact," Momcilovic said. "I can come in as a big wing, just kind of take advantage of that, work hard and try to play as much as I can the first year."

Momcilovic had established himself as a consensus top 50 recruit in the nation's 2023 class coming off a junior season that concluded with another WIAA Division 2 state title. His 19 points in the 2022 Division 2 title game were tied with Ashton Janowski and Nick Janowski for the team lead, as the Pirates took home their second gold ball in as many seasons. For the 2021-22 season as a whole, Momcilovic averaged 18.1 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game for the 27-3 Pirates.

As for his upcoming senior season with Pewaukee, Momcilovic said his team and individual goals are aligned for 2022-23.

"Obviously the team goal is back-to-back-to-back. We’re already back-to-back state champs, so a three-peat, I mean that’s pretty crazy," Momcilovic said. "It would be the hardest year to do it, because we had a lot of seniors leave, so that kind of takes me into my individual goal: to step up more as a leader, take over more and just show the player I am."

He added that he is glad to have the decision behind him, and to hopefully have fewer texts and phones calls to answer going forward.

"It’s a big relief off my back, just not having to call and text all these coaches all the time now," Momcilovic said. "It’s just going to be one or two coaches that I have to call or text and not eight or ten.”

