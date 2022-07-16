ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fall Guys apologizes and is improving its store design after players complain of "accidental purchases"

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has apologized to players after it learned that some had been charged for simply looking at items in its in-game store.

According to players on the Fall Guys ' subreddit , dozens of players have encountered issues with the store and its currency, with some being "auto-charged" for premium cosmetic items they did not want to buy.

"We heard your feedback on accidental purchases - and we're sorry!" Mediatonic said in a tweet, promising that it was "improving the store design to prevent this" and honoring all refund requests for cosmetics for all players between June 21 and "until [it] improves the store".

Initially, though, players had trouble getting the developer to believe it was a genuine glitch and not simply buyers' remorse.

"You have stated that this is a 'bugged purchase' and a 'known issue'. Neither of these things is the case," a rep allegedly told one unhappy Fall Guys player when they brought it to the attention of the game's customer support (thanks, PC Gamer ). "The purchase was made by you, not a bug. Whether it was intentional or not, this is still the case.

"This is not a 'known issue' because it is not an issue. Items cannot be bought automatically by the system, they always require input from the player. Again, whether accidental or not, you made this input and purchased the item. As per our EULA, which you agreed to, all purchases are final and will not be refunded."

See more

Mediatonic has since apologized for that response and says it is "actively fixing" the issue. As a thank you is offering Grandis - the Legendary color-changing outfit - to all players.

"What is happening in the game is not intended and we are actively fixing it," a Mediatonic spokesperson told PCG. "The customer service response was also not acceptable and we will offer a make good for all affected."

Cross-play, cross-platform parties, and cross-progression are now available across all versions through Epic Online Services on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC, although you will require an Epic Games account on all platforms to log in and start having fun. Within 48 hours of going free-to-play across all platforms , Fall Guys saw its player base expand to 20 million players .

The new Season 1 - called Free For All, which is exactly what it says on the tin, of course - is said to be "Fall Guys' most jam-packed and blunderful season yet," throwing the game's iconic beans into "a giant arena to compete for ultimate glory in brand-new events and locations".

That said, not all players are happy with the changes; some Fall Guys fans are wondering if losing matches will help level up their Beans faster than winning them .

Have you seen the Fall Guys fans making esports-level plays ?

Read up on our new games 2022 guide for a complete look over all the other games launching over the next few months.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC will have "higher-quality" ray tracing than the PS5 version

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC will have a new mode that offers higher-quality ray tracing than the PS5 version of the game. Over on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab), Insomniac technology director Mike Fitzgerald breaks down Marvel's Spider-Man's PC exclusive features and PC system requirements. Most interestingly, Fitzgerald reveals that the PC port will let you switch over to a new mode with better ray tracing, provided your rig can handle it. "Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York," says Fitzgerald.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Guys#Design#Game Store#Epic Games#Video Game#The Fall Guys
GamesRadar

Oops, the Destiny 2 Summer Solstice added buggy boss-melting guns

Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2020 event is here, and, in turn, so is a new boss-melting bug. The summer soirée adds two new weapons to the mix – the Something New hand cannon and the Compass Rose shotgun. What’s causing problems, though, is a new, unique Origin Trait called Dream Work. Normally, you can automatically reload either weapon by getting an assist, potentially overflowing the magazine. Right now, though, you can overflow the magazine of another weapon by simply swapping to it and waiting for a teammate to get a kill after you deal damage.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY

Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. From smartphones and smartwatches to tablets and earbuds, Samsung Galaxy devices are praised for their user-friendly interfaces, impressive features and sleek style. Right now, Samsung is offering tech-lovers a chance to get a first crack at its next line of Galaxy gadgets and save big on future Samsung deals!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
GAMINGbible

Amazon's Fallout TV Series First Look Shows A Very Familiar Location

A first look at Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series has appeared online, and fans have been delighted to see a very familiar location. Amazon and Bethesda announced the collaboration back in 2020, revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Xbox is finally getting Discord voice chat

Xbox is finally getting Discord voice chat support. Discord and Xbox announced (opens in new tab) the release of the long-awaited feature today. A voice chat soft launch is planned for Xbox Insiders starting today, and a "wider release" is coming later this year for both Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Meet the former Starfield dev making a game from a trailer in the woods with AI art

There's a chance, as you read this, that there's a game developer sitting by a lake in a forest, making an Unreal Engine 5 game out of the back of a trailer and using AI to design the monsters. There's a lot to unpack there, but it's also worth mentioning the dev in question is a 18 year vet who cut his teeth on games like Metroid Prime, before spending most of their career at Bethesda working on Fallout, Skyrim, and Starfield. The game itself, The Axis Unseen, is certainly cool – an open world hunting game where you're tracking mythical entities – but it's the production method that interests me the most: a game made on the road, with creatures conjured from the ethereal brains of art AI, and sculpted in a VR headset by a campfire.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Grab one of the best Nerf Super Soakers for less than $5

Nerf has been having a pretty good couple of days; following the announcement of a new blaster, the price of some top-tier Super Soakers have come tumbling down. Although it's not as powerful as the newly-revealed Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic, you can currently pick up the Fortnite HC at its previous low price - it's returned to just $4.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (it used to be $11.99). That's dangerously close to impulse-purchase territory. Elsewhere, the monstrous close-range Twister for just $8.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)(was $21.99). That's a drop of 61% in total. Finally, the Hydro Frenzy (one of our favorite Super Soakers) is now 25% less - it's dropped to $12.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of $16.99. All blasters feature in our guide to the best water guns, so we can vouch for their quality.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy