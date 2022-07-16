ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man is accused of killing longtime wife for a $5m insurance payout while they were on a holiday and later confessed to his longtime lover that “he did it for her”, new evidence shows

By Cindy Carey
 3 days ago
A 67-year-old man is charged with murder and mail fraud and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty for killing his longtime wife in an incident that took place in 2016 while they were on vacation. The case has become very popular nationwide...

Comments

jenitopia
2d ago

He should get life in prison, so he has many many years to think about what he did. It’s amazing how greed and lust can control person.

Charles Walker
3d ago

This happens so much in America, its ridiculous. Even more unreal, most kill for much, much less. Smh.

Denise Frost
3d ago

Never trust anyone that takes out a large amount of Ins on you !! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲❤️

Charleston, SC
Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

