[VIDEOS] Floods rip through Colorado burn scar area

Photo Courtesy: Larimer County Sheriff's Office

A strong monsoon surge that produced heavy rainfall over the Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County, resulted in destructive flooding on Friday afternoon.

Officials reported that a woman and a girl were killed, when their camper was swept away by powerful flood waters on Friday night. According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office the flood also destroyed stretches of road, bridges, and at least one structure.

The videos below show the powerful floods rip through the area:

Never drive through flooded roadways. Avoid flooding-prone areas including canyons, rivers, and burn scars, before, during, and after rainfall. Get the latest on the forecast with the National Weather Service. Check cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across the state.

The service offers the following tips if you are affected by flooding:

Know where you are.

​If you live, work, drive, or hike along a river, creek, or arroyo, be aware of the weather.

​Have a plan.