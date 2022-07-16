Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Premiere Event

Source: Kevin Winter/THR / Getty

Last night, the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stepped foot on the red carpet at Warner Brothers Studios.

The original series ran for seven seasons back in 2010 and had quite the following. The mystery thriller series was a huge hit and centered around the disappearance of Queen Bee Alison DiLaurentis.

The new HBO Max series will follow a new group of teens who begin receiving messages from a mysterious assailant named “A”, holding them responsible for something tragic that happened in the past. A similar plot, a new flashy cast.

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast includes Bailee Madison (Bridge to Terabithia), Chandler Kinney (Battlefield America), Zaria (Black-ish), Malia Pyles (Handball Girl), and Maia Reficco (Kally’s Mashup) as the new generation of Liars. Jonathon Wieber, Alexander Chaplin, Jordan Gonzalez, Brian Altemus, Ben Cook and Carson Rowland (Sweet Magnolias) also join the cast.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set 20 years after the original hit series. Episode 1 will drop July 28.