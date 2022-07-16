ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Premiere Event

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SCnj_0giGJMwu00
Source: Kevin Winter/THR / Getty

Last night, the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stepped foot on the red carpet at Warner Brothers Studios.

The original series ran for seven seasons back in 2010 and had quite the following. The mystery thriller series was a huge hit and centered around the disappearance of Queen Bee Alison DiLaurentis.

The new HBO Max series will follow a new group of teens who begin receiving messages from a mysterious assailant named “A”, holding them responsible for something tragic that happened in the past. A similar plot, a new flashy cast.

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast includes Bailee Madison (Bridge to Terabithia), Chandler Kinney (Battlefield America), Zaria (Black-ish), Malia Pyles (Handball Girl), and Maia Reficco (Kally’s Mashup) as the new generation of Liars. Jonathon Wieber, Alexander Chaplin, Jordan Gonzalez, Brian Altemus, Ben Cook and Carson Rowland (Sweet Magnolias) also join the cast.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set 20 years after the original hit series. Episode 1 will drop July 28.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in August 2022

Typically, we focus on the originals when Netflix shares its new releases for the month. That is mostly the case for August 2022 as well, but Netflix is getting a few licensed gems we need to highlight. On August 1st, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is coming to the streaming service. Whether you were a huge fan of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or just want to wash the taste out of your mouth, these are worth a revisit.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bailee Madison
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy