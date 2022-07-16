ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Buttigieg: The new investment will benefit Pittsburgh's airport

 3 days ago

Pittsburgh's new airport terminal should lead to shorter wait times 00:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said the $20 million federal investment in Pittsburgh's new airport terminal should mean shorter wait times for baggage and security checks.

In an exclusive interview with KDKA's Jon Delano, Buttigieg said improving the passenger experience is a top priority of his department.

"Nobody wants to wait 20 or 30 minutes to get their bags, let alone 20 or 30 minutes to go through security. It's all a timing issue. Is that part of the goal here," Delano asked Buttigieg.

"Yeah. I know the feeling. You finally get to your destination and then you have to wait just as long for your bag to come through. Minutes add up to millions when it comes to the economic effect of even a small delay," Buttigieg said.

The secretary said, while it will take time, the infrastructure bill will raise the quality of America's airports, including Pittsburgh's, which has fallen behind the rest of the world in recent decades.

BMA
3d ago

Can someone tell me what his qualifications are to be in charge of transportation for this country???

