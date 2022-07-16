Police: Man nearly caused crash after grabbing steering wheel of vehicle

Canva

Sayre, Pa. — A woman was forced to pull over into a parking lot after a man allegedly grabbed the wheel of her vehicle as they traveled near the 400 block of N. Keystone Avenue in Sayre.

Raymond Robert Stanton, 65, of Waverly, N.Y. said he had no explanation as to why he nearly caused the crash on the evening of July 10. Once the vehicle was pulled over, Stanton punched the woman in the face with a closed fist, according to an affidavit filed by Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department.

Shiposh said the accuser drove away from Stanton after the assault occurred and returned to work in South Waverly.

Stanton was unable to provide an explanation for the assault during an interview with authorities, Shiposh said. Red marks were observed on the accuser’s neck during an interview, according to the affidavit.

Stanton was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and public drunkenness. A monetary bail of $40,000 was set for Stanton during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Larry Hurley.

Stanton was detained to the Bradford County Prison until a July 19 preliminary hearing with Hurley.

