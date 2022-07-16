ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Police: Man nearly caused crash after grabbing steering wheel of vehicle

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42amKD_0giGIwJv00
Canva

Sayre, Pa. — A woman was forced to pull over into a parking lot after a man allegedly grabbed the wheel of her vehicle as they traveled near the 400 block of N. Keystone Avenue in Sayre.

Raymond Robert Stanton, 65, of Waverly, N.Y. said he had no explanation as to why he nearly caused the crash on the evening of July 10. Once the vehicle was pulled over, Stanton punched the woman in the face with a closed fist, according to an affidavit filed by Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department.

Shiposh said the accuser drove away from Stanton after the assault occurred and returned to work in South Waverly.

Stanton was unable to provide an explanation for the assault during an interview with authorities, Shiposh said. Red marks were observed on the accuser’s neck during an interview, according to the affidavit.

Stanton was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and public drunkenness. A monetary bail of $40,000 was set for Stanton during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Larry Hurley.

Stanton was detained to the Bradford County Prison until a July 19 preliminary hearing with Hurley.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Painted Post Woman Sentenced For Role in 2019 Car Pedestrian Crash

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in a fatal car pedestrian crash that killed a man in Bath in May 2019. Tonya Smith was sentenced in Steuben County court on Tuesday on charges of manslaughter (which carries a 4 to 12 year sentence), vehicular manslaughter (which carries 3 to 7 year sentence), and wreckless endangerment (which carries a 1 year sentence).
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM

Painted Post woman sentenced 4-12 years for fatal Steuben County DWI crash

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Tonya Smith, the woman found guilty of hitting and killing 66-year-old Donald “Donnie” Masti while driving drunk in Bath, has been sentenced to 4-to-12 years in prison. According to the Steuben County Court Clerk, Smith was convicted of manslaughter which carries a 4-to-12-year...
WBRE

Four accused of slashing man with machete

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Four men have been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a drunk man with a machete according to Scranton City Police Department. Officers said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for reports of a large group of people fighting at 2:17...
WBRE

Woman accused of repeatedly stealing vitamin C gummies

SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman was accused of repeatedly stealing Vitamin C gummies from a local grocery store. Pennsylvania State Police said they investigated this incident. Through their investigation, state troopers were able to determine that Deborah Ann Kosick stole approximately $250.00 worth of Vitamin C Gummies from Redner’s Market over the past […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Waverly, NY
City
South Waverly, PA
City
Sayre, PA
City
Waverly, PA
Sayre, PA
Crime & Safety
Waverly, NY
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Nurse kicked, bit during alleged assault at hospital

Sayre, Pa. — An Athens woman accused of biting and kicking staff at the Robert Packer Memorial Hospital will appear in Bradford County court this week for a preliminary hearing. Desiree Holmes allegedly bit a nurse’s arm and kicked her in the side several times on June 24 when staff attempted to conduct a blood and urine test. The 29-year-old Holmes told staff she would urinate on the floor before going into a cup, Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department wrote in...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: July 11 to 17

During the week of Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 17, the Owego Police Department had 95 service calls, 2 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Daniel L. Wage, 35, of Elmira, was arrested for an arrest warrant that was issued by the Village of Owego Court. Wage was charged with Attempted Burglary in the 2nd degree.
OWEGO, NY
WETM

Elmira police recover stolen firearm out of Potter County

ULYSSES, Pa. (WETM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Coudersport, the Elmira Police Department recovered a stolen firearm from Potter County. On July 11, PSP responded to a stolen firearm on Cinder Hill Road in Ulysses, Pennsylvania. Elmira Police recovered that firearm on an unspecified date. Now, PSP Coudersport is investigating this incident.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man caught during Salvation Army burglary; IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested last week after police caught him mid-burglary at a Salvation Army Store, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Alexander Capalongo was arrested on July 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m. after Ithaca Police responded to the Salvation Army Store at 381 Elmira road for a Burglary in Progress.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#N Keystone Avenue
WETM 18 News

Three arrested on drug charges in Bath traffic stop

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested on various drug charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Bath, according to police. Judith Rosekrans (57) and Matthew Bailey (31) of Hammondsport and Diane Dziaba (43) of Bath were arrested after the Village of Bath Police Department conducted a traffic stop on July 13.
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of three narcotics sales to undercover agent with State Police

Mansfield, Pa. — A Mansfield man delivered 21 grams of fentanyl along with an ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover agent over the course of three buys, State Police in Montoursville said. Anthony Desean Davis was charged with nine counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police raided his home on July 7 and discovered marijuana plants, cash, and drug paraphernalia. The 45-year-old delivered narcotics to the undercover officer throughout June and into July prior to his arrest and the raid,...
MANSFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Heights Police looking for info on Glass House fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Elmira Heights are looking for more information about the fire that destroyed a local bar over the weekend. The Elmira Heights Police Department said New York State Fire is helping to investigate the early morning fire that broke out on July 16. The blaze left The Glass House […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thieves Target Northeast Pa. Gas Drillers

Pennsylvania State Police say after more than a decade of being a presence in Northeastern Pa., gas drillers are still being targeted by criminals. Incidents over the years have ranged from trespass as citizen and environmental groups and some neighbors protested drilling operations being set up in their communities to vandalism of equipment at the wells.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy