David Beckham documentary coming soon to Netflix

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
People like looking at David Beckham, and Netflix seems to have taken notice.

The streaming service says that a documentary series about Beckham’s life is in production, with Fisher Stevens (who produced Tiger King and 2009 Oscar-winning documentary The cove) directing the project, which will be produced by Beckham’s Studio 99 content studio.

Beckham said last year that he was inspired by The Last Dance, an ESPN docuseries on the life and career of Michael Jordan that—like this Beckham project—saw the basketball legend heavily involved in the story that was being told.

As Jordan did for The Last Dance, Beckham says he will open up his own personal archives, showing some footage for the first time ever and bringing friends, former teammates, and family in for interviews.

Netflix has not announced when the series will arrive, or even what its name is at this point, but the streaming platform will be hoping for success in line with shows like Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

