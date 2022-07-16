ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees put pitcher Miguel Castro on IL, recall outfielder Tim Locastro

 3 days ago
The New York Yankees placed right-hander Miguel Castro on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. The Yankees recalled OF Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre in a corresponding move.

Castro, 27, last pitched in a game last Sunday, his 32nd appearance of the season (all in relief). He is 5-0 with a 4.00 ERA in 27 innings. He has played for five major-league teams since 2015, compiling a 16-22 record with a 4.12 ERA in 331 appearances (four starts).

Locastro, 30, is a veteran of six major-league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees. He has appeared in 15 games for New York this season, entering eight of them as a pinch runner. He is 3-for-13 at the plate.

–Field Level Media

