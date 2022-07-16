ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis police thwart mass shooting targeting fans at Yo Gotti concert

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of threatening a mass shooting at a Memphis arena that featured hometown rapper Yo Gotti.

According to a Facebook post by the Memphis Police Department, Elijah Hyman, 28, of Memphis was arrested shortly after the incident at about 2:48 a.m. CDT on Saturday, WHBQ-TV reported. He was charged with the commission of the act of terrorism, police said.

“Officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend’s relationship was coming to an end, he wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedEx Forum,” Memphis police said.

The event was Yo Gotti’s annual Birthday Bash concert, which was returning for the first time after the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said Hyman was bleeding from his right hand after he was cut by a glass window inside his apartment, WHBQ reported.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, Hyman had several weapons inside his apartment. He was arrested and taken for medical treatment and evaluation at an area hospital.

Yo Gotti, 41, whose real name is Mario Sentell Giden Mims, continued his concert tour with an appearance in Atlanta on Saturday evening.

