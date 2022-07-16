ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart’s Fruity & Beginner-Friendly Dessert Is the Perfect Barbeque Treat

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Everett Collection. Design: SheKnows.

Martha Stewart just saved family BBQ events by adding a delicious dessert no one will have a problem with your bringing.

On July 15, Stewart posted a mouth-watering fruity dessert that she claims is perfect for bringing to a BBQ night this summer. She posted the photo of the new recipe with the caption, “Hosting a barbecue this weekend? This fabulous version of the favorite Southern dessert boosts the banana flavor by infusing it into the homemade vanilla pudding, in addition to the traditional slices layered throughout. It’s the perfect crowd-pleasing dessert! Get the recipe at the link in bio. 📷: @bryangardnerphotography.”

The hefty Southern dessert will surely be a major hit at any event you bring it to. The easy-to-make dessert only requires a few ingredients like cornstarch, kosher salt, bananas, wafer-style vanilla cookies, and pure vanilla extract, to name a few.

Now, the sinfully sweet dessert can feed a crowd of 12, which is perfect for an intimate outdoor event. You start out by mixing the sugar, egg yolks, and more staple ingredients in a medium saucepan of your choice. Within no time, you’ll be topping it with the fluffy whipped cream and layers of the previous ingredients listed.

While it doesn’t take a long time to bake, you will need to refrigerate it for at least a few hours, so it’s best to make this either the day before or the morning before your event.

Get Stewart’s full Banana Cream Pudding recipe HERE.

And for more fruity desserts that are oh-o-easy to recreate, snag Stewart’s bestselling cookbook on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s New Pies and Tarts: 150 Recipes for Old-Fashioned and Modern Favorites: A Baking Book.

