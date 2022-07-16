Orange County Sheriff’s Office helps families with back-to-school supplies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is helping students get ready for the school year.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office hosted a back-to-school bash with games, music and prizes for the kids as they give away free school supplies.

A couple hundred families waited in line to pick up the backpacks filled with supplies at Saturday’s event.

With inflation driving up the cost of school supplies, some parents told Channel 9 that this giveaway was a big help.

Stacey Morelin waited with her three children to pick up the school supplies. While the event didn’t cover all the supplies they need, Morelin said it’s a start.

Morelin added that she is dreading the price tag of back-to-school shopping, as inflation has now hit a four-decade high.

“You got to get binders. You got to get crayons. You got to get pencils,” said Stacey Morelein, a mother of three. “Even crayons they went up almost a dollar for a 24-pack of Crayola crayons. And I’m just like, I know, it’s gonna be an expensive shopping trip. I know. It’s got to be done.”

