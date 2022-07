It turns out that Oakland Athletics star Paul Blackburn wasn’t the only 2022 MLB All-Star to be hung out to dry in terms of travel plans to the Midsummer Classic. Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, who is the biggest talking point in MLB right now, was forced to fly commercial to Los Angeles for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, according to agent Scott Boras. Via Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein, Boras had some fiery comments for the Nationals organization after the team failed to provide a charter flight for the superstar outfielder, causing him to land in Los Angeles early in the morning before competing in the Home Run Derby.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 HOUR AGO