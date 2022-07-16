ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, KY

Angel Blue plans to bow out of an opera after the venue staged a blackface show

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

The U.S. singer says she won't perform at Verona's Arena this month because the theater recently mounted another opera that had performers in blackface.

