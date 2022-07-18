Final Payouts: Cam Smith Banks $2.5 Million From Record-Breaking Prize Pool

Cam Smith banks $2.5 million from record-breaking $14 million prize pool thanks to final-round 64 to rally past Rory McIlroy.

Cam Smith pulled off an epic, five-shot final-round comeback at 2022 British Open at St. Andrews , and he receives a massive payday for his effort. His $2.5 million prize comes from a tournament-record fund of $14 million, up 22 percent from last year.

The R&A followed a trend, as each of the three previous major-championships this season also raised their purses to record-setting numbers:



Masters: $15 million overall/$2.7 million to winner Scottie Scheffler

PGA: $15 million overall/$2.7 million to winner Justin Thomas

U.S. Open: $17.5 million overall/$3.15 million to winner Matt Fitzpatrick

Rookie Cam Young earned $1.455 million for second place, his best major finish. Rory McIlroy entered the final round tied for the lead, but struggled to make a putt all afternoon and finished third.

Here is the complete prize-money breakdown for each player at the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews:

Win: $2,500,000 -Cam Smith

2: $1,455,000 - Cameron Young

3: $933,000 - Rory McIlroy

T4: $645,500- Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood

T6: $465,900 - Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson

T8: $325,667 - Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

T11: $231,000 - Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abe Ancer, Dean Burnmeister, Tyrrell Hatton

T15: $165,583 - Lucas Herbert, Anthony Quayle, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Si Woo Kim

T21: $120,286 - Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee, Trey Mullinax, Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

T28: $90,917 - Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harold Varner, Will Zalatoris,Dylan Frittelli

T34: $68,906 - Thomas Detry, Robert MacIntyre, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, Victor Perez, Aaron Wise

T42: $51,000 - Sam Burns, Jason Kokrak, Thirston Lawrence, Adrian Meronk, Chris Kirk

T47: $40,600 - Garrick Higgo, Patrick Reed, Jordan L. Smith, Yuto Katsuragawa, Joohyung Kim, Fillipo Celli

T53: $35,256 - Jaoquin Niemann, Danny Willett, Robert Dinwiddie, Lars Van Meijel, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey, Brad Kennedy, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jason Scrivener,

T62: $33,442 - Cameron Tringale, Sebastian Munoz, John Parry, David Carey, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley

T68: $32,600 - Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Christiaan Bezhuidenhout, Richard Mansell

T72: $31,950 - David Law, Kurt Kitayama

T74: $31,700 -Marcus Armitage, Justin De Los Santos

T76: $31,450 - Wyndham Clark, Adri Arnaus, Aaron Jarvis (a)

T79: $31,075 - Laurie Canter Barclay Brown (a)

T81: $31,100 - Sungjae Im, Sam Bairstow

83: $31,000 - Jamie Rutherford

Watch the 150th British Open with fuboTV: Start a 7-day trial today!

More British Open Coverage From SI.com/Morning Read

> Cameron Smith Rolls to a Sunday 64, Stealing the British Open From the Fan Favorite

> What Happened to Rory McIlroy on Sunday at the British Open? Golf Happened

> Cameron Young Did All He Could With a Sunday 65 at St. Andrews, But His Partner Shot 64

Click here to receive all the latest Morning Read news and commentary free in your inbox every morning.

