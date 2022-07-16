ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC man steals cash register after climbing through Dunkin’ drive-thru window

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j82lb_0giGH6yx00
Robbed: New York City police said a man crawled through a drive-thru window at a Dunkin' in Queens and stole a cash register. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

New York City police are looking for a man who stole a cash register at a Dunkin’ restaurant by crawling through a drive-thru window.

In a tweet, the NYPD said the burglary occurred Wednesday at about 1 a.m. in the restaurant, located in the Maspeth neighborhood of Queens.

Police said the man used a crowbar to open the drive-thru window and then crawled into the restaurant, WPIX-TV reported. The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the man crawling through headfirst.

Once inside, the man grabbed the cash register and fled the building, police said.

An online listing for the location indicated that it was open at the time of the break-in, but no injuries were reported, WPIX reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Mets' deGrom sim game delayed amid mild shoulder soreness

NEW YORK — (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom pushed back a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder. New York said deGrom's soreness was mild and the right-hander's live batting practice was delayed to Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”
QUEENS, NY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
100K+
Followers
111K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy