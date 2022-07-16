ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City Man Killed in Cape May County Plane Crash

By Joe Kelly
 3 days ago
A 22-year-old Ocean City man was killed in a small plane crash in Cape May County Saturday Morning. The Middle Township Police Department says they were notified of...

