Florida State

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statue Unveiled at U.S. Capitol

By Staff
westorlandonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune were joined by Members of Congress for the unveiling of a statue of Dr. Bethune in the U.S. Capitol. The statue, one of two representing Florida, is the first statue of a Black American to represent a U.S. state in Statuary Hall....

westorlandonews.com

