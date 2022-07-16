Florida Progressive Endorsement: ‘Is Violent White Supremacy a Threat to American Democracy’

Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
The organization vows to increase black voter turnout over 2018 level. The Black voters empowerment organization Equal Ground is launching a statewide effort to expand and protect Black voter participation this year, in a campaign called “Vote for Black Lives.”. The campaign, which will include participation from representatives of...
Some Florida activists are alarmed at what they say is an increase in counter-protesting and police presence at their events. And young people are especially at risk. Gen Z activists harness social media and physically organize on political issues, but were less likely to vote in the 2020 election. While Gen Z protesters can be quick to put themselves in harm's way, organizers say they are trying to buck the myth that young activists are invincible.
ORLANDO, Fla. – The deadline to register to vote in time for the Florida primary election is July 25, and Black voting advocates are gearing up to get people ready to vote in August and November. Equal Ground Florida is a Black-led, nonpartisan effort to build the Black vote...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This week could make or break Nikki Fried's campaign for governor. On Thursday, Florida's agriculture commissioner faces presumptive frontrunner U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., in the first and only primary debate scheduled for the two Democrats. Fried is lagging in most polling, fundraising and endorsements —...
TAMPA — Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, joined the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) of Florida for a press conference to stand up for everyday Floridians and call out DeSantis’s ongoing attacks against Florida’s working families. At the press conference, Crist called out Governor DeSantis...
Competing political strategies and a debate about which side has more “grassroots” support continued playing out Saturday between Moms For Liberty, an emerging conservative powerhouse, and a Florida Democratic Party looking to reinvent itself. Moms for Liberty and the Democratic Party held dueling weekend events at downtown Tampa...
'If my name is being used to trick people, that is definitely wrong.'. In the wake of reports that candidate Erick Aguilar was removed from the Republican fundraising platform WinRed after revelations he had been appropriating the identities of national Republicans like Ron DeSantis in pursuit of small-dollar donations, DeSantis had his say Monday in Jacksonville.
Miami Springs, FL - The opening of the Miami-Dade campaign office for Charlie Crist was welcomed with cheers. It‘s been a while since a gubernatorial candidate has opened headquarters anywhere. The Miami Springs office is one of three around the state that was packed with supporters excited about the campaign to beat Governor Ron DeSantis.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday outside Orlando City Hall, organizations from across Central Florida met in the heat of the day to call for action on exactly that climate change. "Climate change is the greatest threat to the safety and long-term well-being of Florida's people economy and environment," Pedmarlin Occelus of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said.
Florida’s Department of Corrections is proposing a rule that would drastically reduce visitation privileges for inmates. While the FDC publicly acknowledges the critical role familial contact plays in reducing recidivism and helping keep families together, the new rule would be a disaster. Currently, visits are up to six hours every Saturday and Sunday (from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.), amounting to an opportunity to spend 24 hours with your loved ones every two weeks. The proposed rule change would limit visits to two hours every other week. That would mean a reduction of visitation privileges by 91%. The FDC claims these measures are needed to address staff shortages and combat the introduction of contraband.
With the Florida primary election soon underway, it’s time for readers to get serious and know some key things to ensure Floridians are registered and can vote. First and foremost: Make sure your registration is up to date. The deadline to register and update party affiliation for the August 23, 2022 primary election is July 25. That’s just a few days away.
An uptick in spending means Toledo now lags Lee and Mac McGovern in cash on hand. State Rep. Jackie Toledo boasts the highest fundraising totals for any candidate qualified in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. But former Secretary of State and GOP Primary opponent Laurel Lee is catching up fast.
More than 100 Methodist churches in Florida are suing their governing body over property disputes and a difference in beliefs. Much of the fight is centered around same-sex marriages. The separation of church and state is a founding principle of this country, but now, 106 Methodist churches in Florida are...
During a briefing, Governor DeSantis said that going after Disney was a way to show corporations that Americans are, in fact, tired of their activism and the constant need to want to change political processes.
NAPLES, Fla. — On Tuesday, the conversation surrounding nationwide gun violence continued to be shared across Southwest Florida. On Monday, Fox 4 reported it was a topic of discussion at the Fort Myers City Council meeting. On Tuesday, Geoff Hoffman, the co-CEO of Hoffman Family of Companies, a major...
As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
