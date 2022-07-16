ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Progressive Endorsement: ‘Is Violent White Supremacy a Threat to American Democracy’

By Sources
westorlandonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidates seeking the endorsement from progressive group Florida Rising were asked in a questionnaire about white supremacy and how they would combat it...

westorlandonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Equal Ground launches ‘Vote for Black Lives’ campaign

The organization vows to increase black voter turnout over 2018 level. The Black voters empowerment organization Equal Ground is launching a statewide effort to expand and protect Black voter participation this year, in a campaign called “Vote for Black Lives.”. The campaign, which will include participation from representatives of...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida activists say young people need to know the risks they are taking when they organize

Some Florida activists are alarmed at what they say is an increase in counter-protesting and police presence at their events. And young people are especially at risk. Gen Z activists harness social media and physically organize on political issues, but were less likely to vote in the 2020 election. While Gen Z protesters can be quick to put themselves in harm's way, organizers say they are trying to buck the myth that young activists are invincible.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacy#The Progressive#Election State#American Democracy#Florida Rising
floridapolitics.com

‘Fraud on the donor’: Gov. DeSantis condemns Erick Aguilar’s fundraising fake

'If my name is being used to trick people, that is definitely wrong.'. In the wake of reports that candidate Erick Aguilar was removed from the Republican fundraising platform WinRed after revelations he had been appropriating the identities of national Republicans like Ron DeSantis in pursuit of small-dollar donations, DeSantis had his say Monday in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
caribbeantoday.com

Campaign Blitz Pays Off for Crist

Miami Springs, FL - The opening of the Miami-Dade campaign office for Charlie Crist was welcomed with cheers. It‘s been a while since a gubernatorial candidate has opened headquarters anywhere. The Miami Springs office is one of three around the state that was packed with supporters excited about the campaign to beat Governor Ron DeSantis.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Organizations call on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare climate state of emergency

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday outside Orlando City Hall, organizations from across Central Florida met in the heat of the day to call for action on exactly that climate change. "Climate change is the greatest threat to the safety and long-term well-being of Florida's people economy and environment," Pedmarlin Occelus of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Ron DeSantis should revoke Florida's cruel new prison visitation rules

Florida’s Department of Corrections is proposing a rule that would drastically reduce visitation privileges for inmates. While the FDC publicly acknowledges the critical role familial contact plays in reducing recidivism and helping keep families together, the new rule would be a disaster. Currently, visits are up to six hours every Saturday and Sunday (from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.), amounting to an opportunity to spend 24 hours with your loved ones every two weeks. The proposed rule change would limit visits to two hours every other week. That would mean a reduction of visitation privileges by 91%. The FDC claims these measures are needed to address staff shortages and combat the introduction of contraband.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaphoenix.com

Florida’s primary is around the corner: What you should know for voter registration

With the Florida primary election soon underway, it’s time for readers to get serious and know some key things to ensure Floridians are registered and can vote. First and foremost: Make sure your registration is up to date. The deadline to register and update party affiliation for the August 23, 2022 primary election is July 25. That’s just a few days away.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

A St. Pete artist is selling 'Rhonda Santis' stickers to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy