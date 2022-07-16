Two Semis Involved in Deadly Crash in Northwest Minnesota

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Truck driver from El Salvador was injured after his rig collided with another semi-truck in Freeborn County over the weekend. The crash happened east of Albert Lea on Interstate 35 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol crash reports says 67-year-old Jose Francisco Trejo Cartagena was heading south pulling another truck and 63-year-old Thomas Voigt of Des Moines was also traveling south. The report says the two truck collided and both came to rest in the ditch.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO