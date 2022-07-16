Two Semis Involved in Deadly Crash in Northwest Minnesota
Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly three-vehicle crash on I-94 in Moorhead involved two semis Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol has released minimal details...krforadio.com
Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly three-vehicle crash on I-94 in Moorhead involved two semis Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol has released minimal details...krforadio.com
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 1