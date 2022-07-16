ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Greene Calls Non-Biological Parents 'Fake' Amid Post-Roe Adoption Push

By Andrew Stanton
 3 days ago

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene faced criticism on social media on Saturday for calling non-biological parents "fake mom and fake dad" as Republicans push adoption as an abortion alternative in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Greene, a Georgia Republican, warned about what she views as threats to children and conservative values during a discussion on her show MTG Live, which was posted to Rumble on Thursday. During the discussion, the congresswoman explained one reason she worries for children is because some are raised by "fake" parents.

"Children are in the greatest danger in America today because traditional family values are being destroyed—the idea that mom and dad together, not fake mom and fake dad, but the biological mom and biological dad, can raise their children together and do what's right for their children," she said.

Many critics took her remarks as a slight against adoptive parents, who step in to raise children whose "biological" parents give them up for adoption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Os3qo_0giGF98C00
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, faced criticism on social media on Saturday for her “fake mom and fake dad” remarks. Above, Greene is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on April 28. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Her remarks come as abortion-rights are being rolled back in large swaths of the country, with many Republicans pointing to adoption as an alternative for women who would otherwise seek an abortion.

"The adoption pushers call adoptive parents 'fake.' It's all lies from them," tweeted attorney Janet Johnson.

"I don't tweet politics nor usually care about the rantings of a moron. But as part of a family where we are blessed to have adopted members, her referring to non-biological parents as "fake mom and fake dad" is too offensive to ignore," tweeted Philadelphia sports radio host Glen Macnow.

Famed sportscaster, Michael Buffer, tweeted that his non-biological parents would have "heartily" disagreed with the comments.

"So all those loving foster parents and parents who've adopted children are 'fake'? This hate mongering buffoon and sad excuse of a human being (let alone a legislator) is a certified P.O.S.! My nonbiological parents who raised me would heartily disagree with this creep's remarks!" he wrote.

Actress Patricia Arquette tweeted: "Are adoption parents the "fake parents" she means? What is she going to call all the parents who raise children from forced births from rape?"

A video of Greene's remarks was first posted to Twitter by PatriotTakes, an account that monitors conservatives. The video has been viewed more than 150,000 times as of Saturday afternoon.

Across the United States, there are millions of people who have either been adopted or adopted a child. Each year, about 135,000 children are adopted in the U.S., according to the Adoption Network. In 2020, roughly 632,000 children spent at least some time in foster care, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Adoption has emerged as a hotly debated topic as the future of reproductive rights is debated. Even though anti-abortion advocates suggest it's an alternative for women who do not wish to keep their child, others argue it is not always a viable option due to the high cost of childbirth and that many children already go unadopted.

Comments

Tamar
3d ago

the biological father of my boys turned out to be garbage. luckily, I found an awesome partner that they loved. one of them wants to be legally adopted by him at the age of 22 because he says that's his father no matter what his DNA states. FU MTG



Cindy Justice
2d ago

My step Dad raised me, my sister and our brother. Is she calling the man who put food on the table, a roof over our heads, paid our medical, taught us to fish, camp, shoot, and spent time with us "fake"? Perhaps her self-titled "Christian values" are what is fake. I was taught love is what makes family, not blood.



Linda Barnett
2d ago

Ms Green, my "fake " parents adopted me when I was almost 6 years old. There was nothing "fake" about the woman who sit by my bedside through all my childhood illnesses. There was nothing "fake" about the man who worked long hours to put food on our table, clothes on our backs, and a roof over our heads. He thought history was important. We walked up the Capitol steps together. We sat in Civil War battlefields together. I'm glad your natural parents were able to raise you but don't belittle adoptive parents who couldn't have children of their own and CHOSE to love someone else's.




Newsweek

Newsweek

