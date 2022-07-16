ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson's mom responds to his ex-girlfriend's wild claim

By Dan Mennella
 3 days ago
Former BYU star Zach Wilson's credentials as a Cougar are well documented, but is the Jets quarterback also a cougar hunter?

According to one interested party -- his mother, Lisa -- the answer is apparently no.

Lisa Wilson took to social media on Friday to refute a recent claim by her son's ex, Abbie Gile, that Zach had been "sleeping with his mom's best friend."

Lisa said those spreading the rumor should "shut up."

"Just so you know, no," Lisa said on Instagram Live while promoting a friend's jewelry line. "Okay, the people questioning -- no. Just shut up. I have good friends. You guys are idiots."

"No! No, no no!," the friend added in the background, apparently making it clear that she was not the cougar in question.

Gile's mud-slinging came after she was called out on social media for "homie hopping" when it was revealed she was dating one of Wilson's former college teammates, Dax Milne, now a wide receiver with the Washington Commanders.

Zach and Gile had scrubbed each other from their social media pages back in January. He has since been linked to social media influencer Nicolette Dellanno.

Zach, for his part, seemed to have a good sense of humor in the wake of the row, asking "what did I miss?" in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post several days later.

I am pissed off
3d ago

I am a jets fan and I hope he separates himself from all nonsense and concentrates on football. the jets seem to be heading in the right direction finally but he is the 🗝️ .

