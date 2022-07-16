Learn how to make a spicy celery margarita with this recipe from Lukas Volger

I don't write cocktail recipes all that often, but I shared this one with readers of my newsletter a few years ago, and it became one of my most popular recipes. It's easy to see why: It takes a perfect cocktail (a margarita) and makes it extra quenching by virtue of an underdog vegetable (celery). Celery is naturally quite salty, so that lends the drink a savory profile, but like cucumber, it contains loads of water, so it also adds a fresh, vibrant juiciness that fully infuses the drink. These margaritas are best made to order rather than scaled up and batched, because the lime juice will oxidize the celery, giving the drink a murky hue (it'll still taste great, though). — Lukas Volger

Yields

1 serving

Prep Time

10 minutes

Ingredients

Spicy Celery Margarita

Lime wedge, for rimming the glass

Kosher salt, for rimming the glass

1 1/2 ounces sweetened celery juice

1 1/2 ounces blanco or reposado tequila

1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

Celery sprig and lime wedge, for garnish

Sweetened Celery Juice

4 long stalks celery, scrubbed and chopped into 1- to 2-inch segments

1 serrano chili, seeded and coarsely chopped

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup water

Directions