RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Lung Association has reported Reno to be in the top 25 most air polluted cities. A report of air quality is measured on a bi-annual basis. In the ALA air quality report card, smog and soot are measured. They found Reno to be 12th in the nation for having the worst particle pollution or soot. In this year’s air quality report card, they also found nine million people to be impacted by particle pollutants.

RENO, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO