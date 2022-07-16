ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

Annual Aquawoman Dive takes place at Old Ponquogue Bridge in Hampton Bays

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EN1hL_0giGBxsl00

The Long Island Divers Association was back in the water Saturday for the annual Aquawoman Dive.

The event is for women who love to scuba dive together. This year’s event was at Old Ponquogue Bridge in Hampton Bays.

It started back in 1981 when Edith Hoffman challenged a local captain, who said there were not enough qualified female divers to fill his boat.

Every year, female divers from across Long Island take part in the event.

Hoffman died just two days before Saturday’s event. Divers placed flowers in her honor.

Hoffman’s final dive was in July 2014 with her son David. It also took place at Ponquogue Bridge.

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Shark Sightings at Robert Moses Beach

On Saturday, June 16th, at around 2 P.M., Long Islanders spotted two different sharks on the beach of Robert Moses Field 5. Two men were fishing and caught the sharks on their lines. This event occured outside of the lifegaurded area. The second shark has been reported as significantly bigger...
SMITHTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampton Bays, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Scuba Dive#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Divers
longisland.com

Five Preserves to Enjoy Nature on Long Island in Suffolk County

Looking for a beautiful spot to commune with nature or just get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some time alone? These Nature preserves offer quick getaways where you can leave your troubles behind for an hour or two and just walk among the wildlife, taking in the natural beauty of Long Island in Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fox5ny.com

Gas prices fall below $4 in some parts of Long Island

LONG ISLAND - The price for a gallon of gas is finally beginning to dip below $4 in some parts of Long Island. The cheaper prices at USA Gas in Huntington saw a steady flow of drivers filling up throughout the day - cashing in on lower costs. Station owner Eddie Ince says he's doing his part to offer the best prices.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Detour Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Huntington

State officials announced a planned overnight detour on the Long Island Expressway. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the westbound LIE at Exit 51 (State Route 231) in Huntington will be detoured onto the North Service Road on Tuesday, July 19. The detour will take place from...
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Swimmer Drowns In Montauk Surf, Second Hospitalized

A 31-year-old man drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk on Tuesday evening, July 19. Three off-duty East Hampton Town lifeguards who were... more. Joseph Grippo, the Montauk man accused of bludgeoning another Montauk man to death in 2019, ... 18 Jul 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.18.22

• We’re expecting a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly before 2 p.m., with patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly cloudy skies and a high near 83. The wind will be out of the south at 6 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 71. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88, and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 93.
SAG HARBOR, NY
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy