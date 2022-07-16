Annual Aquawoman Dive takes place at Old Ponquogue Bridge in Hampton Bays

The Long Island Divers Association was back in the water Saturday for the annual Aquawoman Dive.

The event is for women who love to scuba dive together. This year’s event was at Old Ponquogue Bridge in Hampton Bays.

It started back in 1981 when Edith Hoffman challenged a local captain, who said there were not enough qualified female divers to fill his boat.

Every year, female divers from across Long Island take part in the event.

Hoffman died just two days before Saturday’s event. Divers placed flowers in her honor.

Hoffman’s final dive was in July 2014 with her son David. It also took place at Ponquogue Bridge.