ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

British Open's key hole from third round at St. Andrews

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The key hole Saturday in the British Open at St. Andrews:

HOLE: 10

YARDAGE: 386

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.83

RANK: 14

KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy holed out from 80 feet for eagle that tied him for the lead with Viktor Hovland. Shane Lowry chipped in, right after he holed a chip for eagle on the previous hole.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy