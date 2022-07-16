ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Pierce Street traffic signals to be activated

By John Murphy
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Traffic lights at a Pierce Street intersection will be fully functional on Monday.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the traffic signals at the intersection of 18th Street and Pierce Street will be placed into full service starting on the morning of July 18.

The traffic signals in that intersection are currently operating in all-way flash.

Questions regarding the traffic signals can be answered by contacting Public Works Director David Carney at 712-279-6324.

