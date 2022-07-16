Saturday's Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Collin Snider from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez to Omaha.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Miguel Castro on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled OF Tim Locastro from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated 1B Carlos Santana from the restricted list. Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred RHP Shane Baz from the 15-day IL and CF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated 2B Brandon Lowe from the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Yonny Chirinos on a rehab assignment to FCL Rays. Claimed RHP Cooper Criswell off waiver from L.A. Angels. Optioned RHPs Ralph Garza Jr., Cooper Criswell , 2B Jonathan Aranda and LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstatd RHP Jonathan Hernández from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP A.J. Alexy to Round Rock (PCL). Designated OF Zach Reks for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Sergio Romo for assignment. Acquired LHP Foster Griffin from Kansas City in exchange for RHP Jonatan Bernal. Optioned LHP Forster Griffin to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated RHP Matt Swarmer for assignment. Optioned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Iowa (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Steven Brault from Iowa. Recalled RHP Anderson Espinoza from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Dauri Moreta on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Hendrix from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Carlos Estevez from the paternity list. Optione RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Max Meyer from Jacksonville (IL). Placed RHP Jummy Yacabonis on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 13.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Ranger Suarez from the 15-day IL. Reinstated 3B Johan Camargo from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mark Appel and CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (IL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Liam Ohgren to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D John Marino from Pittsburgh in exchange for D Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick.

SOCCER

MLS — Fined Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner an undisclosed amount for comments made to the media that called into question, without factual basis, the integrity of MLS and Los Angeles FC.

DC UNITED — Acquired M Abdoul Zanne on a four-day loan from Loudoun United FC (USL).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .