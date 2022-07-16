ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Semis Involved in Deadly Crash in Northwest Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly three-vehicle crash on I-94 in Moorhead involved two semis Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol has released minimal details...

Related
Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Rice County. The deadly crash happened on Hwy. 21 in Erin Township west of Faribault around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The State Patrol crash report says the 47-year-old man was traveling south on Hwy. 21 at 135th St. when his motorcycle went off the road and into the ditch.
RICE COUNTY, MN
1 injured after semi rollover crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized early Monday after a semi-trailer rollover crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Randall Huppert, 60, of Durand, Wis., suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys in Rochester. The semi he was driving was southbound on Highway 61 when it rolled...
ROCHESTER, MN
2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
kfgo.com

Interstate investigation tied to shooting and crashes, officer shot suspect

FARGO – A suspect is in custody after being shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following two crashes in Fargo. The patrol says it started around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a hit and run injury crash on I-29 involving a blue pickup that rear-ended a motorcycle. The pickup fled the scene but was soon spotted going east on 32nd Avenue South. The vehicle was also tied to a recent shooting at an apartment complex near Essentia Health in Fargo. Police in Fargo say a male was firing shots from an apartment balcony within the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. - One is dead and another is injured following a Saturday night motorcycle crash in Wabasha. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle accident in Hyde Park Township at 7:46 Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling...
WABASHA, MN
Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Authorities identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are now identifying the man involved in a string of alleged crimes that ended with an officer-involved shooting. The Cass County Jail confirms 28-year-old Maichael Yousa is under arrest for aggravated reckless endangerment for his involvement in an alleged chase, crash and shooting.
FARGO, ND
Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN
Plainview woman dead after motorcycle crash

NEAR HAMMOND, Minn. (KTTC) – A Plainview woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County over the weekend. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on 350th Avenue just north of Hammond. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist swerved to miss a deer on the...
PLAINVIEW, MN
MNDot changing I-94 construction zones in Moorhead after deadly crash

(Moorhead, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is changing construction zones on I-94 in Moorhead after a deadly crash. MN Dot officials say Friday's triple fatal crash prompted them to reevaluate how the zones were set up. Crews will be putting up concrete barriers in place of cones to improve safety in the area.
MOORHEAD, MN
Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Two Semis Collide Near Albert Lea

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Truck driver from El Salvador was injured after his rig collided with another semi-truck in Freeborn County over the weekend. The crash happened east of Albert Lea on Interstate 35 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol crash reports says 67-year-old Jose Francisco Trejo Cartagena was heading south pulling another truck and 63-year-old Thomas Voigt of Des Moines was also traveling south. The report says the two truck collided and both came to rest in the ditch.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Rochester Woman Airlifted Following Horse Riding Accident

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders rescued a Rochester woman who was thrown from and kicked by a horse in rural Olmsted County over the weekend. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property northeast of Stewartville in the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said emergency personnel needed to use a UTV to get to the 42-year-old woman. First responders say she was in and out of consciousness.
ROCHESTER, MN
Farmington Man Pleads Guilty For Lakeville HS Student’s Death

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man today entered a guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges stemming from a crash earlier this year that killed a Lakeville High School student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra was arrested after the car he was driving slammed into a...
FARMINGTON, MN
Dodge Center Home Likely Lost Following Fire

Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Dodge Center house is likely a total loss after it caught fire Monday afternoon. A press release from Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says dispatchers received multiple calls about the fire in the 600 block of 3rd St. Southeast around 1:15 p.m. Responding deputies reported seeing black smoke coming from the structure and neighbors trying to extinguish it with garden hoses.
DODGE CENTER, MN
