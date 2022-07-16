Her Mom Isn't Going Wedding Dress Shopping With Her Since She Can't Miss The Yoga Class She's Been Going To For 20 Years

A 29-year-old woman recently got engaged to her 32-year-old fiancé and their wedding will be happening later on in 2022.

She's thrilled to be getting married, and she already has worked with her fiancé to get the majority of their planning out of the way.

The only thing she has left on her list is picking out her wedding dress, but unfortunately, most of the boutiques she has contacted are completely booked up through next year. So, she asked to be put on all their waitlists.

Since so many brides had to push off their weddings throughout the last 2 years, that's why it's nearly impossible to get an appointment for this year anywhere.

One week ago, she was surprised to get a call from a boutique she spoke to, and this boutique, in particular, had a very last-minute cancelation. They offered the appointment to her.

The problem with the appointment was that it happened to be ridiculously early, as this boutique created more hours to help more brides.

As soon as she got this call, she immediately called up her mom to ask her to come wedding dress shopping with her.

"This is an event that I would really like to share with her, and she has always told me that she'd like to be there," she explained.

"Unfortunately, as she reminded me, the appointment coincides with her weekly yoga class which she has been attending for 20 years."

"I explained that the boutique had me on a waiting list and I did not choose the appointment time, but she feels that I "did not push them hard enough". I phoned the boutique back, and they said that I could either go back on the waiting list, or I could attend."

This literally is the only single appointment they have available until next year, so she had no choice but to say yes to taking it.

Otherwise, who knows if she will be able to get in anywhere else, and she doesn't want to end up without a dress for her wedding.

Anyway, as soon as the boutique made it clear that this was the only appointment she would be able to get with them, she picked up the phone to call her mom again and give her that information.

"I phoned my mom back to let her know, and she again declined saying that I should know the time of the class after 20 years," she said.

"So, I invited my soon-to-be MIL (F58) in my mom's place. This has caused a rift, with my parents saying that I am excluding my mom from a special experience and "showing my true colors."

On the other side of this issue is her fiancé's family, who insist that her mom did have the ability to say yes to shopping for the dress, yet said no.

Her mom and dad are so upset they're threatening to not go to her upcoming wedding at all, which she doesn't want to happen.

"My mom has told me that she will use this experience as an indicator for how I will behave for the rest of my life, and that she is clearly lower down on the priority list than my future in-laws," she continued.

"She has also said that she feels I vindictively chose the appointment time to purposefully exclude her."

She's honestly puzzled about whether she should have tried to make her mom feel more included in this meaningful part of her life.

Not for nothing though, her mom told her twice that yoga was more important than this.

