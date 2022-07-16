ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens OT Daniel Faalele, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis finalize rookie deals, leaving just one pick unsigned

By Jonas Shaffer Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Ravens offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis finalized their rookie deals Saturday, leaving the team with just one unsigned draft picks ahead of the start of training camp.

Outside linebacker David Ojabo (second round) is the only player in the Ravens’ 11-man draft class who has yet to sign. Ravens rookies are expected to report to Owings Mills for training camp Tuesday. Veterans are due in a week later, with the first full-squad practice set for July 27.

Faalele and Armour-Davis are the last of the Ravens’ six fourth-round selections to sign. The 6-foot-8 Faalele’s four-year deal is expected to be worth about $4.5 million.

“He’s going to play this year, there’s no doubt about it,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of the Minnesota product in May. “The guy is big. He can move. He has good feet. I was just watching the tape just now. He’s moving his feet really well, and yet, he has so much to learn. He has to go to work every day to get better, but I anticipate him playing football for us this year.”

Armour-Davis has impressed in offseason workouts. The Alabama product’s rookie deal is worth a projected $4.4 million.

“Jalyn’s a great corner,” Ravens pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt said last month. “He has the speed; he has everything that you want in a corner. He has the height, speed, change of direction, he has all of that great stuff. Now it’s all about experience and being able to do it on a consistent level.”

